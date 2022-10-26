Ukraine wants air defence as future security guarantee

NewsWorldUkraine wants air defence as future security guarantee
The immediate delivery of a sufficient number of air defence assets is urgently needed to repel "Russian missile terror," the head of the president's office, Andriy Yermak, said after talks with the national security advisers of the US, Britain and France in Kyiv on Wednesday.
Ukraine has reiterated its call for the development of an air defence system to repel Russian missile and drone attacks and as a security guarantee for the future.
According to Yermak, talks are also continuing in an international group of experts on how Ukraine can exist in future as a neighbour of Russia, with security guarantees. An air defence system would be one element of this, he said.
Yermak once again rejected as unfounded Russian accusations that Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb," or one that is radioactively contaminated. These are baseless accusations that are part of a disinformation campaign by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine, he said.
Ukraine is also ready to grant access to experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) so that they can convince themselves of the baselessness of the accusations.
A "dirty bomb" consists of radioactive material released with conventional explosives. Unlike a nuclear bomb, there is no nuclear chain reaction. Russia made the accusations public on Sunday, which Ukraine as well as the US, France and Britain rejected.
Nevertheless, Russia insists that Ukraine has such a bomb and wants to use it. Moscow has not presented any evidence. Rather, Russia faces the suspicion that it is itself preparing the use of a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine.