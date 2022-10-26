Ukraine assesses increasing Russian strikes with U.S., UK, French advisors

Ukraine's top presidential aide on Wednesday discussed the growing intensity of Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities with the U.S., the UK and French advisors.

"Had telephone talks with the US President's national security advisor Jake Sullivan, the UK Prime Minister's national security advisor Tim Barrow and the French President's diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne," Andriy Yermak said in a tweet.

Yermak added that he informed the three advisors of the latest situation on the ground, as well as about the growing intensity of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure with missiles and drones.

He further stressed his country's need for air defense systems "as soon as possible."

"The development of an effective air defense system in Ukraine should become one of the elements of security guarantees," Yermak said.

A post shared separately from Yermak's Telegram account said that the four officials also discussed a range of issues related to the development of security guarantees for Ukraine, especially with regards to the development of the document prepared by the Yermak-Rasmussen Group, an international working group of experts on establishing security guarantees for Ukraine.

"The Russian fake about the 'dirty bomb' was also discussed. This is part of the disinformation campaign conducted by (President Vladimir) Putin's Russia against our country," Yermak said, adding that they are ready to receive a delegation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts who will be able to prove the "groundlessness of the Russian accusations."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba invited experts from the UN nuclear watchdog on Monday to examine its facilities in the wake of Russian claims that Kyiv is developing a "dirty bomb."

A dirty bomb or radiological dispersal device is a type of speculative radiological weapon that combines radioactive material with conventional explosives.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his visiting German counterpart for providing the country air defense systems, while Yermak held talks with Italy's new economic development minister.