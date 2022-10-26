Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Dnipro kills 2, wounds 4: Governor

A missile strike in Ukraine's eastern city of Dnipro early Wednesday killed two people and left four wounded as Russian strikes on various cities across Ukraine continued.

"A Russian missile that flew into the Dnipro killed two people. According to the specified information, four are wounded. These are two women and two men. Everyone is in the hospital. Three are in bad condition," Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentin Reznichenko said on his Telegram account.

Reznichenko noted that emergency services are working on fixing the destruction and damaged power lines across the region, due to which more than 600 families are left without electricity.

"In the evening, our defenders landed another enemy drone. Military personnel from the Eastern Air Command shot down a kamikaze drone 'Shahed-136' in the sky over Nikopol," he added.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been the target of Russian airstrikes since the start of the war in February.

The Ukrainian government on Thursday said it would cut energy consumption across the country by 20% due to lower output from damaged energy facilities.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Ukraine's energy facilities had incurred damage due to Russian airstrikes on Oct. 10.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced last week that 30% of Ukraine's power stations had been destroyed since Oct. 10.