 Contact Us
News World Putin observes Russian strategic nuclear forces exercises

Putin observes Russian strategic nuclear forces exercises

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday oversaw the training of Moscow's strategic deterrence forces, troops responsible for responding to threats of nuclear war. "Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, a training session was held with ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces, during which practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 26,2022
Subscribe
PUTIN OBSERVES RUSSIAN STRATEGIC NUCLEAR FORCES EXERCISES

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday observed exercises by Russia's strategic nuclear forces, the Kremlin said.

"The tasks envisaged during the training of the strategic deterrence forces were completed in full, all missiles reached their targets," a Kremlin statement said.

The Zvezda military news channel showed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu telling Putin that the exercises were practising "delivering a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike".

Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov told Putin the exercise involved Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and Tupolev strategic bomber planes.

Russian officials have in recent weeks repeatedly accused Ukraine of planning to use a "dirty bomb" - a bomb laced with radioactive material. They have provided no proof for the allegation.