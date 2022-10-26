NATO CHIEF: RUSSIAS NUCLEAR THREATS WONT DETER SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

Nuclear threats from Russia do not intimidate NATO from supporting Ukraine, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday in Brussels.



"NATO [will] not be intimidated or deterred from supporting Ukraine's right to self defence for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg said after meeting Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.



"Most wars ends at the negotiating table" and NATO knows what Ukraine can achieve through talks is dependent on the country's battlefield success, he said.



"The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the more likely it is that we have a political solution that ensures that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation in Europe," Stoltenberg added.

