Israeli defense minister takes off for visit to Türkiye

Israel's defense chief departed from his country on Wednesday on a visit to Türkiye.

"I am taking off for an important visit to the Republic of Turkiye, where I will be meeting my counterpart Minister of National Defense Hulusi AKAR," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Twitter.

"I look forward to productive discussions on ways to promote security, stability and peace in the Middle East and East-Med regions," he added.

Tweeting in Hebrew, he said this would be the first meeting between the two countries' defense ministers in over a decade, adding that he welcomed the development.

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalize strained relations for the past two years. In August, the countries agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and re-appoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.





