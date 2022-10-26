IRANIAN SECURITY FORCES SHOOT AT PEOPLE GATHERED AT AMINIS GRAVE

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" is seen in Tehran, Iran September 18, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Iranian security forces opened fire at people who gathered at a cemetery in Mahsa Amini's home town of Saqez on Wednesday to mark 40 days since she died in police custody, a witness told Reuters.

"The riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery for Mahsa's memorial ceremony ... dozens have been arrested," the witness said.

Demonstrations ignited by the 22-year-old's death on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.





































