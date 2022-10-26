BLINKEN, UNS GRIFFITHS DISCUSS GLOBAL HUMANITARIAN NEEDS, ISTANBUL GRAIN DEAL

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Estonian Prime Minister hold a press conference at the Stenbock House in Tallinn, Estonia on March 8, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Tuesday with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, during which they discussed global humanitarian needs and the Istanbul grain deal.

The meeting at the State Department addressed "record-high global humanitarian needs driven by a variety of issues, including conflict, climate change, and the pandemic," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a statement.

"The Secretary noted the urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine stemming from Russia's illegal war, including the need to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative," said Price, referring to the deal that was brokered by the UN and Türkiye to get out grain from Ukrainian ports.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond a Nov. 19 deadline to include Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

The two men also discussed the crises in Afghanistan and Ethiopia as well as the vital need to prevent a deadly famine in Somalia.

"Secretary Blinken highlighted U.S. leadership and commitment to providing humanitarian assistance globally," said Price.