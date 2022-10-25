Zelensky says ready to 'continue strengthening' UK ties with Sunak

 Contact Us
AFP WORLD
Published October 25,2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the new UK Prime Minister and said Kyiv was ready to strengthen ties with London, a key military ally.

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on taking office as British Prime Minister!" Zelensky wrote on social media, saying he hoped Sunak would be able "to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today."

"I'm ready to continue strengthening the Ukrainian-British strategic partnership together!" the Ukrainian leader added.