UKRAINE NEEDS GLOBAL ALLIANCE TO RECOVER SAYS EUS VON DER LEYEN

Ukraine needs global alliance to recover says EU's von der Leyen

DPA WORLD Published October 25,2022 Subscribe

Ukraine needs the help of a global alliance to recover after the Russian invasion, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told an international reconstruction conference in Berlin on Tuesday.



"We need all hands on deck," von der Leyen said, repeating calls on the United States, Canada, Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and international institutions to assist.



Russia has inflicted damage on Ukraine estimated to be €350 billion ($345 billion), von der Leyen said, citing the World Bank. "That is more than one country or one union can provide alone," she said.



Ukraine's reconstruction needs to be embedded on the country's path to join the European Union, von der Leyen said, adding the bloc is ready to support the country "as long as it takes."

































































