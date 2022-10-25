Ukraine liberating its land step by step: President

Ukraine's president, noting that eight months have passed since Russia launched its war on Feb. 24, said Monday that they continue to liberate Ukrainian land step by step.

"Donbas, Kharkiv and Kherson (are being liberated). But Zaporizhzhia and Crimea will be as well. The time will come and all of Ukraine will be free," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video on Telegram.

He noted that they have defended the country's independence and Russia can no longer do anything about it.

"Ukraine is destroying the so-called 'second army of the world,' and from now on, Russia will only be a beggar…Russia's potential is being wasted now on this madness, on a war against our state and the entire free world," he added.

Zelenskyy went on to say that Russia had influence in terms of natural gas, military power and political weight, but not anymore.

He added that it is very important to change the configuration of power in Eurasia.

"The more of its potential Russia loses now, the more real freedom all peoples both next to Russia and within its borders will get. Ukraine first of all."