A Ukrainian service member list on a bench near a residential building destroyed during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 1, 2022. (REUTERS)

Reconstruction of Ukraine must begin even while the fighting continues, the country's minister for communities and territories development told dpa ahead of a conference on the topic in Berlin.



"It is very important to understand that given the fact the war is still going on, the initial recovery should start right now," Oleksiy Chernyshov said.



"We need our system of utilities, of energy, of housing to be prepared for the upcoming winter which is already coming very soon and that is a challenge right now," he added.



Chernyshov pointed out that almost 300 Russian missiles and drones had hit Ukraine in the past two weeks. Numerous power plants had been hit and destroyed and there were daily power cuts.



"We need to set up appropriate infrastructure ... to tackle those challenges," the minister said.