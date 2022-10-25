MOSCOW COURT DENIES BASKETBALLER GRINERS APPEAL FOR SHORTER SENTENCE

A Moscow regional court has rejected an appeal by US basketball player Brittney Griner for a shorter sentence.



Interfax news agency reported that the court on Tuesday refused to shorten her nine-year prison term for drug smuggling.



After accounting for her pre-trial detention, Griner must remain in prison for about eight more years.



The step makes the verdict legally binding, the court said in a statement. Griner could be transferred to a correctional institution in the near future, where she would serve her sentence.



Griner was detained in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after being accused of having cannabis oil in her luggage. In August she was sentenced to nine years in prison having been convicted of drug possession and smuggling.



The verdict unleashed a wave of solidarity and support for the athlete.



Griner's lawyers argued before the appeals court that given the small quantity found, the sentence was harsh and unjust.



Meanwhile Griner again pleaded guilty in her closing statement but also pointed out that her sentence was harsher than the usual punishment in Russia in such cases.



Washington continues to work for her release.



