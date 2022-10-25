Kremlin sees 'no hope' of improving ties with UK after Sunak nomination

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Moscow believes there is "no hope" of improving diplomatic ties with London after the nomination of Rishi Sunak as British Prime Minister.

"At the moment, we do not see any preconditions, grounds, or hope that in the foreseeable future there will be any positive changes" in the relationship between the United Kingdom and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his daily briefing.

"Russia remains open and ready to discuss the most difficult issues at the negotiating table. But not to the detriment of our own interests," Peskov said.

Sunak became Britain's youngest prime minister in two centuries upon taking over from the ousted Liz Truss on Tuesday.

Britain has been one of the West's most vocal backers of Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Sunak is the third British prime minister during that period.

Russian officials have taken glee in the departures of both Truss and Boris Johnson and repeatedly said they see no chance of an improvement in relations between London and Moscow, no matter who occupies No. 10 Downing Street.