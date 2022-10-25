Italy, 'reliable partner of NATO', must not give in to "blackmail" from Putin: Meloni

Italy's new government will support Ukraine and will not give into "blackmail" from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Tuesday.

"Giving in to Putin's blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail," Meloni said in her maiden speech to the lower house.

She added that her government, which was sworn in at the weekend, would look to increase financial support for families and firms hit by the energy crisis.

Meloni also said that Italy would "continue to be a reliable partner of NATO in supporting Ukraine", amid concerns over the pro-Russian stance of her coalition partners.

Meloni added she had "never felt sympathy or closeness to undemocratic regimes... including Fascism".

Her government, the most far-right in Italy since World War II, would "not deflect an inch" from democratic values and "will fight any form of racism, anti-Semitism, political violence, discrimination," Meloni said in her first address to parliament.