German chancellor congratulates new leaders of Britain, Italy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended his congratulations to the new prime ministers of Britain and of Italy on Tuesday.



"Our countries are bound together in close friendship in politics, business and civil society," Scholz wrote to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Federal Press Office said. "I would like to continue the cooperation with you in NATO, the G7 and between our governments."



Meanwhile Scholz wrote to Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, "I look forward to continuing the traditionally close cooperation between Germany and Italy to advance Europe and its common values." He wished Meloni every success for her term in office.



