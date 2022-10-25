Bosnian Serb war criminal escapes from hospital

A Bosnian Serb recently convicted over war crimes committed during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War escaped from a hospital in Bosnia-Herzegovina where he was set to receive treatment.

The State Investigation and Protection Agency said that Mioadrag Mitrasinovic is one of seven defendants sentenced last Friday to 13 years in prison for the torture and murder of 20 people who were kidnapped in the town of Strpci.

Agency spokesperson Jelena Miovcic told local media that all security teams in Bosnia and Herzegovina have been informed of his escape.

''He will be arrested on sight,'' said Miovcic.

For the 1993 torture and death of 20 people in Bosnia and Herzegovina, seven former members of the Republika Srpska Army, including Mitrasinovic, were each sentenced to 13 years in prison for committing war crimes.





