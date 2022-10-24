Ex-PM Boris Johnson pulls out of race for 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson has dramatically pulled out the race for 10 Downing Street after admitting he cannot unite the warring Conservative Party.



The former prime minister said he had "reached out" to leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to see if they could work together in the national interest, but it had not proved possible.



In a statement, Johnson insisted he had secured the 100 nominations needed to get onto the ballot paper - and that if he stood there was a "very good chance" he would be back in Downing Street by the end of the week.



"But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament," he went on.



"And though I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny - because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest - we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this."



"Therefore I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds," the former prime minister said.



Earlier Sunday, Sunak, a former chancellor of the exchequer, formally entered the British leadership contest, promising he would lead with "integrity, professionalism and accountability" in an apparent attempt to contrast himself with his predecessors.



While Sunak's backers warned a Boris Johnson comeback would be a "guaranteed disaster," Johnson's supporters downplayed the fact he is lagging behind his former chancellor in public support from lawmakers.



However, sources close to fellow leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt disclosed that the former British prime minister had spoken to her and asked her to stand aside and to join his campaign.



The PA news agency understands that she refused, telling him that most of her support would switch to Sunak if she did.



The disclosure is likely to heighten suspicions at Westminster that Johnson is struggling to attract the level of support from fellow Conservative Party lawmakers he hopes for.



Sunak, said he wants to "fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country" at a time of "profound economic crisis."



"I served as your chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times," he said in a statement.



"The challenges we face now are even greater.



"But the opportunities, if we make the right choice, are phenomenal.



"I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto.



"There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done."



Sunak on Sunday gained several more valuable backers in new Home Secretary Grant Shapps, Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith and two influential figures on the Tory right – Suella Braverman and Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker.



Tory big beast Shapps, who also threw his weight behind Sunak in the last leadership contest against Liz Truss, tweeted that the ex-chancellor would "provide stability and proven economic competence in these challenging times."



Braverman, who was briefly home secretary under Truss, said that while she had previously "backed Boris," the country is in "dire straits now" and needs "unity, stability and efficiency."



"Rishi is the only candidate that fits the bill," she wrote in the Telegraph.



Baker, the former head of backbench Brexiteers, has been scathing in his assessment of a potential comeback by Johnson, who had mulled a bid to return to the top job just months after being forced out by his own lawmakers.



Baker told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday: "Boris would be a guaranteed disaster.



"There's going to be a vote before the House of Commons on this issue of privileges, whether he deliberately misled the house.



"In that vote it's guaranteed there'll be a large number of Conservatives who will refuse, as they see it, to lay down their integrity to save him, and at that moment his premiership will collapse."



Johnson is to face an inquiry into whether he lied to the Commons over the partygate scandal, for which he was fined by police.



If found guilty by the Commons Privileges Committee, he could face recall proceedings that would leave him battling for his seat in the Commons if he receives a suspension of 10 days or more.



"I'm not willing to lay down my integrity for Boris Johnson," Baker said.



Conservative former cabinet minister Dominic Raab also warned that the partygate probe would overshadow a Johnson premiership.



He told BBC One's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: "In a matter of days, not weeks, he's going to see televised witness testimony, including his own, which is going to take him right back into that spiral."



But Johnson on Sunday had gained the backing of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.



Zahawi said the ex-prime minister "got the big calls right" and argued "Britain needs him back."



He tweeted: "When I was Chancellor, I saw a preview of what Boris 2.0 would look like. He was contrite and honest about his mistakes. He'd learned from those mistakes how he could run No 10 and the country better."



Zahawi, who joined other Cabinet ministers including Ben Wallace, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Jacob Rees-Mogg in backing their former boss, had urged him to resign as prime minister in July.



Cleverly similarly said that Johnson "has learned lessons from his time in No 10."



Labour's shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy told Ridge: "It's extraordinary watching Tory MPs who put in letter of no confidence in him just a few weeks ago saying he wasn't fit to hold the highest office now talking openly about trying to bring him back. It is a sign of absolute utter desperation in the Tory party."



Mordaunt, the first candidate to declare, insisted she is "in this to win it" despite being far behind her potential rivals on public endorsements.



She has just 23 to Johnson's 46 and Sunak's 127, according to a PA tally.



Mordaunt said she was a "halfway house" between Truss and Sunak in the last contest and that she is "best-placed to unite our party".



"I'm in this to win it. I think it's important for our party, we have a contest. I am very confident about our numbers," she told Kuenssberg.



But the leadership hopeful refused to give any details of her tax and spend policy, declining to explicitly commit to raising benefits in line with inflation, the pensions triple lock, 3% defence spending and no cuts to the health service.



"I'm not going to be drawn into the detail," she repeatedly said.



She said reports that she offered to back Johnson in return for a job from him were "completely false" and refused to say which of her two rivals she would back.



It came after claims that Johnson and Sunak were reportedly locked in talks late into Saturday evening amid speculation over whether the pair could agree on a joint ticket.



Johnson returned to Britain on Saturday to plot a second run for the top job, in a move that has divided opinion among Conservative lawmakers including his former allies.



He arrived at Gatwick Airport with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic following Truss's dramatic resignation on Thursday.



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the "ridiculous, chaotic circus" taking place at the top of the Conservative Party as he repeated his call for a general election.



Tory lawmakers will vote on Monday, and two candidates will be put forward to the party membership unless one pulls out, with a result being announced on Friday.



Candidates have until 2 pm (1300 GMT) on Monday to secure the 100 nominations, limiting the ballot to a maximum of three candidates.



