ZELENSKY SAYS TERRORISTS CANT STOP US, URGES CAUTION WITH ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's target is Ukraine's energy infrastructure, calling on the public to be more careful about electricity consumption.

President Zelensky, in a televised address, stated that the attacks carried out by Russia in the past week have been targeting the country's energy infrastructure.

"The terrorists' main target is energy. Therefore, please be more careful than ever before in terms of electricity consumption. The stability of our state's energy industry is linked to every city and region in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Zelensky, who pointed out the high electricity consumption in the morning and evenings, said, "In the morning and evening hours when there is heavy consumption, please limit the use of devices that use a lot of electricity."

'THEY WON'T STOP US'

"I want to emphasize that the attacks of terrorists can not stop our army," Zelensky stressed.

"Russian propagandists are lying when they say that this terror against our infrastructure and people will somehow slow down or create difficulties for our ongoing actions. The Ukrainians know for certain that there is no chance for Russia to win this war. Our defense forces are receiving everything they need to defend the country and are making progress every day."