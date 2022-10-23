News World Some 20,000 civilians relocated in Kherson due to Ukrainian advance

"We have suggested everyone who heard us today to use the opportunity and relocate to the area on the left bank [of the river] in Kherson Oblast," said the deputy head of the pro-Russian administration in the region, Kirill Stremousov, in a radio interview on Sunday.

More than 20,000 civilians in the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian region of Kherson have been brought to the other side of the Dnipro river in light of Kyiv's advancing troops, according to the authorities.



At the same time, he assured that the situation in the region was stable and defence lines were being reinforced.



The city of Kherson is situated on the western bank of the Dnipro River, also known as the right bank.



Kherson was taken by Russian forces quickly after the country began invading Ukraine on February 24. Moscow annexed the region of the same name, alongside three others, in a move deemed illegal by the international community.



Russia's hold on Kherson has weakened in recent weeks, however, with Ukrainian troops zooming in on Kherson city as part of their counteroffensive and systematically destroying Dnipro crossings central to supplying Russian troops.



The new commander-in-chief of Russian troops in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, recently said "difficult decisions" might have to be made about Kherson given the situation Moscow's forces found themselves in, with observers speculating over a potential withdrawal from the city.



