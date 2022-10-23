Russian region near Ukraine completes two 'defence lines': governor

Two lines of defence have been built in the Russian region of Kursk near the border with Ukraine to deal with a possible attack, the local governor said Sunday.

Structures that appear to be a series of defensive bunkers where soldiers can store ammunition and shoot from narrow slits were shown in pictures posted on social media by governor Roman Starovoit.

"This week, construction work on two reinforced defence lines in the Kursk region was completed," Starovoit said, adding that another line of defence will be built by November 5.

"We are ready to repel any encroachment on our territory," he said.

In the neighbouring region of Belgorod, which also borders Ukraine, the governor said Saturday that construction of defence structures began in parts of the region.

The announcement came after an attack the same day on a town in the region left two people dead and 15,000 without power for several hours, according to local authorities.

"In districts of Belgorod region, we have started putting up protective structures," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media, posting photos of several concrete blocks in the shape of a pyramid line up on the outskirts of a village.

Russia earlier this month reported a "considerable increase" in Ukrainian fire into its territory, saying attacks had largely concentrated on Belgorod region and neighbouring regions of Bryansk and Kursk.