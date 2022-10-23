News World Moscow may extend cooperation on International Space Station

Moscow may extend cooperation on International Space Station

Russia is considering continuing cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS) until 2028, despite sky-high tensions with the West over the country's invasion of Ukraine.



"We consider it possible to continue using the ISS in a minimal configuration until a Russian space station is built, that is, until 2028," Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Sunday, according to the Interfax news agency.



Moscow had been threatening to end space cooperation after the current contract expires in 2024.



Manturov said the new date for the end of the cooperation would enable Russia to ensure the continuity of its own manned space programme.



This is the only way to safeguard Russia's technical and industrial expertise and its image and independence as a space nation, he said.



Earlier, the head of Russia's human spaceflight program, former cosmonaut Sergei Krikalyov, had said he hoped the Russian government would extend the current agreement for the continued joint use of the ISS.



His comments came after the head of the space agency, Yuri Borisov, said the cooperation would end after 2024, though he did not specify an exact date.



