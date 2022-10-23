HOST LEFT STUNNED HEARING CALLER SAY SUNAK ISNT EVEN BRITISH

Sangita Myska, the host of LBC, was taken aback when a caller said that Rishi Sunak is not British.

Claiming that he is a Tory member, the caller claimed that the former chancellor won't be winning the race as he is "not even British" and that he had "American allegiances."

Myska later corrected the caller saying that Rishi Sunak was born in the UK.

Sunak is said to meet with the 100 Tory MP backers required to stand in the latest Conservative leadership contest. A new prime minister is expected to be announced by Friday, October 28th.