Braverman endorses Sunak as Cleverley says supports Johnson for UK leadership

Suella Braverman, the former British home secretary who resigned the day before Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down, has endorsed Rishi Sunak to be prime minister, she said in a Telegraph article published on Sunday.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, on the other hand, endorsed Boris Johnson's bid to return to 10 Downing Street as prime minister.

"I know Boris has learned lessons from his time in No. 10 and will ensure the focus is on the needs of the country from day one," Cleverly said on Twitter.

"I will be supporting him to return to the role of PM."