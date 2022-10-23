News World At least three dead after fire at Russian ammunition factory

At least three people died after a fire at an ammunition factory in the Russian city of Perm, according to local media on Sunday.



More people were taken to hospital with injuries, according to the report on the 59.ru website which cited the emergency call centre.



The size of the fire which broke out on Saturday evening was originally unclear.



Russia's war efforts are flagging after it began its invasion of Ukraine in February and Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded with a series of measures including calling on the defence industry to ramp up production.



The factory in Perm produces missiles for Grad and Smerch rocket launchers and propellant charges for air-to-air missiles.







