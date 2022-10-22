Scholz: Ukraine reconstruction conference should be beacon of hope

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said the reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of Russia's war will be a decades-long task for the world community.



"Reconstruction will be a big, big task," Scholz said in his video podcast released on Saturday ahead of the international expert conference on the country's reconstruction planned for this Tuesday in Berlin. "We will have to invest a lot to make this work well."



The German leader said Ukraine and also the European Union could not do that alone. "It can only be done by the whole world community, which is now supporting Ukraine. And it has to do it for a long time."



"[It is] important that we not only determine in concrete terms what needs to be done, where investments need to be made, how reconstruction can be organized, but that we also think about how such reconstruction can be financed by the international community over many, many years, even decades," said Scholz.



That is why he, together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, invited the Group of Seven (G7) leading democratic economic powers to the conference, the chancellor said. "The point is that we are now sending a signal of hope, in the midst of the horror of war, that things are looking up again."



Germany currently chairs the G7 group, which also includes France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the US and Britain.



Already on Monday, a German-Ukrainian economic forum in Berlin with top representatives from both countries will focus on the reconstruction of Ukraine.



The conference is to be opened by Scholz and the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is also expected to attend. Several ministers from Ukraine will travel to Berlin or join via video link, the organizers announced.

