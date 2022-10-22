Rescue ship rescues over 30 migrants in Mediterranean

The Ocean Viking vessel operated by private aid organization SOS Méditerranée has rescued 34 migrants from an unfit rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean in a late-night operation.



The rescue ship's crew said in a tweet on Saturday that it had been alerted to the boat by Alarm Phone, a hotline run by volunteers that seeks to coordinate assistance for migrants in distress at sea.



The rescue operation then took place while it was completely dark, according to SOS Méditerranée.



Another rescue vessel, operated by Doctors without Borders, meanwhile docked in the southern Italian city of Taranto on Saturday morning, with almost 300 migrants aboard, the organization wrote on Twitter.



The Italian authorities assigned the port on Friday, where the migrants will be allowed to leave the ship.

