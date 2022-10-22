Japan PM Kishida says ties with Australia have reached a new level

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands during their visit to Kings Park in Perth on October 22, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, agreed ties between the two U.S. allies had reached a new level given their close cooperation in security, energy and natural resources.

"As one of the biggest achievements of this visit, I and Anthony signed a new joint declaration on security cooperation," Kishida told a news conference in Perth.

"That will be a compass that shows the direction of bilateral security and defence cooperation for the next 10 years."

































