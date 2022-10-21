Ukraine vows to 'hit back harder' if Russia blows up Kherson dam

Ukrainian forces will "hit back even harder" if Russia destroys a hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region, where Kiev's troops are advancing on occupying Russian forces, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office threatened on Friday.



Andrii Yermak tweeted that Moscow's "nuclear blackmail" had failed to intimidate Ukraine and its allies, so now "they are trying to scare everyone by blowing up" the Kakhovka plant on Dnipro river.



"Ukraine will not succumb to peace by coercion ... They won't break us. We will hit back even harder," he wrote.



The remarks came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was planning an attack on the plant, which, along with causing major disruptions to power and water supplies, would likely trigger flooding affecting hundreds of thousands of people.



"Russia is deliberately creating the basis for a large-scale disaster in the south of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video address at a meeting of EU leaders late on Thursday.



Kiev had information that Moscow had mined the site, he claimed.



The Russian army has been moving residents out of the occupied Kherson region for days, which Moscow officially justifies as due to a likely imminent Ukrainian counteroffensive.



Kiev authorities said 2,000 recruits had arrived on the Kherson front in recent days.



The Russian army is increasingly going after Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including power stations, with the use of long-range missiles and Iranian-made drones.



Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo said on Friday that it had to restrict power supply in four districts in the country. The company was already forced to cut power on Thursday. The government is urging people nationwide to reduce their electricity use as much as possible.



In Iran, the Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to leave Ukraine as quickly as possible due to the "military escalation" in the nearly eight-month-old war, Iranian state media reported.



US intelligence reports that Russia is using Iran's unmanned Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones to attack infrastructure sites, with support from Iranian forces on the ground.



At least 12 people have been injured in new airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, according to local authorities on Friday.



Russian missiles in Zaporizhzhya injured at least three people and damaged a residential building, a school and energy infrastructure, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said.



Kharkiv authorities also reported further Russian attacks. A total of nine people were injured, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram, calling on residents to seek shelter.



Russian-installed authorities in Kherson accused Ukraine of killing four civilians and injuring 10 in a recent shelling. While Kiev confirmed the shelling of a bridge, a military spokesperson said there were no civilians present due to the local curfew.



Meanwhile, Ukraine's military issued a direct appeal to the people of Russian-allied Belarus, asking them not to participate in the "dirty war" against their country.



"We call on all citizens of Belarus not to obey the orders of your leadership to enter the war against Ukraine," the appeal said.



Minsk seeks to drag the Belarusian people into the "dirty war," the statement said, urging citizens to make the "right choice" and stay out of it.



However, if Belarus directly participates in the war, "we will respond," the Ukrainian military warned.



Russia's recent deployment of thousands of soldiers and hundreds of armoured vehicles in neighbouring Belarus has fuelled new fears that Moscow may launch a second front.



In February, Russian forces marched into northern Ukraine from the city of Gomel in southern Belarus, not far from Kiev. Russia has also used Belarusian bases for attacks on Ukraine.



Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko announced a joint military unit would be formed.



The military leadership in Belarus asserts that the unit serves only a defensive purpose, a claim met with heavy scepticism among Kiev and its allies.







