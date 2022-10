Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday called for an international monitoring mission to deploy at the Kakhovka dam, which Kyiv accused Moscow of preparing to blow up.

"We call on the UN, the EU and other organisations to organise an international monitoring mission to the Kakhovka hydroelectric-power station.

"International specialists need to arrive immediately at the station along with Ukrainian personnel," Shmyhal said during a government meeting.