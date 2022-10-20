ZELENSKY: UKRAINE PREPARING GERMAN COUNTERPARTS VISIT TO KIEV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his invitation for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Kiev after Berlin called off a visit set for Thursday.



"We are preparing the visit of the German president to Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter after a conversation with Steinmeier, as well as thanking him for the delivery of the German Iris-T air defence system.



"Germany will help to overcome the consequences of Russian missile terror," Zelensky wrote.



Steinmeier postponed a trip to Ukraine planned for Thursday at short notice. Sources told dpa that this was due to security reasons. The visit is now being rescheduled.



The German presidential office said Steinmeier had promised Zelensky help in repairing infrastructure damaged by Russia, especially facilities for electricity, heating and water.



Steinmeier referred to Russia's recent missile and drone attacks on Ukraine as "despicable," adding that state-of-the-art technology from Germany would help Ukraine to ward off such attacks, the presidential office said.



