Ukraine says over 230 kamikaze drones, missiles shot down within a month

Ukrainian forces have shut down over 230 kamikaze drones this month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

"233 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and dozens of missiles were shot down during the month. Ten Iranian drones were destroyed today and this is in Kyiv alone," Zelenskyy said during a video address to the nation.

The drone and missile strikes in the country had impacts especially on critical infrastructure, he said, adding that three energy facilities were destroyed.

He also referred to the major power outages to be seen in the country on Thursday.

"Of course, we will do everything possible to restore the normal energy capabilities of our country. But it takes time. And this requires our joint efforts. Tomorrow, they are needed even more than before," Zelenskyy indicated.

He added that there will be clarifications from the heads of regional administrations and government officials, urging locals to be careful about electricity consumption from 7 a.m. onwards.

On Oct. 7-18, Russia carried out more than 190 strikes with missiles and kamikaze drones in 16 Ukrainian regions, said Oleksandr Khorunzhy, spokesman of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, on Tuesday.

The strikes, he said, targeted critical infrastructure facilities, particularly energy and civilian facilities.

"More than 70 people died, more than 240 people were injured, and more than 380 buildings were damaged. These are more than 140 private and multi-apartment residential buildings, and, of course, other buildings that came under fire," he said.