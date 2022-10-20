UKRAINE HAS DESTROYED HALF OF NATOS MAIN THREAT, KYIV SAYS

Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak attends a news briefing about prisoners of war (POWs) swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 22, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine has destroyed almost half of the potential of Russia, "NATO's main threat," the head of the country's presidential office said on Thursday.

"Ukraine has already destroyed almost 50% of the potential of NATO's main threat in the form of Russia," Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

He also asserted that Ukraine's membership in NATO will definitely strengthen the alliance.

Yermak's statements come as drone and missile strikes on Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities enter their second week.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 230 drone and dozens of missiles were shot down during the past month in Ukraine.

The drone and missile strikes in the country had impacts especially on critical infrastructure, he said, adding that three energy facilities were destroyed.

He also referred to the major power outages to be seen in the country on Thursday.

In a message on Tuesday, Yermak said the recent drone and missile attacks in the country will not break the nation's will.