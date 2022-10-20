TÜRKIYE REJECTS TERRORIST PKKS CHEMICAL WEAPONS PROPAGANDA

Türkiye on Thursday rejected fabricated allegations by PKK terrorists on the use of chemical weapons by its armed forces.

Citing Turkish Armed Forces, police and intelligence's counter-terror efforts that have "cut off the oxygen of terrorist organization," İbrahim Kalın, Turkish presidential spokesman, on Twitter said the terror group is resorting to "new slander campaigns."

Kalın said the lie about the use of chemical weapons is a "futile" attempt "of those who try to justify and aestheticize terrorism."

He pledged Türkiye's continued fight against terrorism with "perseverance and determination."

Echoing Kalın, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun called the latest defamation campaign a "new black propaganda" by the PKK terror group, its offshoots as well as "political extensions." Ankara accuses the HDP party of having links to the terror group.

Noting that Türkiye is "well aware of the supporters of this slander against the glorious" armed forces of the country, Altun said: "We know very well that those who support such slanders are at the same status, same level, and are on the same path as the terrorist organization."

"The reason for the increase of such defamation campaigns day by day, which the PKK and its extensions are the source of, is because we (Türkiye) have led the terrorist organization to a point of extinction by destroying their dens every day," he added.

Altun also vowed to continue the fight against terrorism, and prevent manipulation, disinformation and propaganda campaigns by the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Turkish Armed Forces also rejected the slander, saying that the allegations are "completely baseless and untrue."

Emphasizing that their fight against terror "continues with determination and determination at an increasing intensity and pace," the statement reiterated that the Turkish Armed Forces "do not use ammunition prohibited by international law and agreements."

"This type of ammunition is not in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces," it affirmed.

In all their operations, Turkish forces only target terrorists within the scope of their inherent right of self-defense in international law, the statement said.

It added that "utmost care and sensitivity" is maintained to ensure "civilians, historical, religious and cultural assets and the environment are unharmed."

The Turkish Armed Forces said the terror group and all its affiliations are at a "point of collapse," and have no choice but to surrender.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.