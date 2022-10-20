Taiwan confirms visit plans for second group of German lawmakers

A second delegation of German lawmakers is set to travel to Taiwan, the island's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday.



A group, led by Bundestag member Peter Heidt of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), is expected arrive in Taiwan on Sunday and stay until Wednesday, the foreign minister's spokeswoman Joanne Ou said.



Heidt and five other German lawmakers from the cross-party delegation are expected to meet President Tsai Ing-wen and other members of her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, and other Taiwanese lawmakers and representatives from human rights related non-governmental organizations.



Ou said the lawmakers hoped to deepen their understanding of the human rights issues in Taiwan.



She added that their visit highlighted that Taiwan and Germany "share core values of democracy, freedom and human rights."



A group from the Berlin-Taipei parliamentary friendship group in the German Bundestag visited Taiwan earlier in October.



