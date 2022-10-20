Swiss president arrives in Ukraine to discuss new assistance to Kyiv

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis addresses a news conference after a meeting of the Swiss government Bundesrat in Bern, Switzerland February 24, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, as the resumption of missile and drone strikes in the country entered its second week, to discuss the latest situation in the country and new humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

"Back in Ukraine, one year after my last visit. The goal: to get a picture of the war situation, humanitarian situation, and preparatory work for the reconstruction of the country," Cassis tweeted.

On Sept. 20, Cassis said he was "shocked" by Russia's "military aggression" against Ukraine and urged Moscow to "end the war in Ukraine" during his address to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

He reiterated Switzerland's appeal to Russia to end the war and respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Cassis also underlined that Switzerland is a "neutral country," but that neutrality does not mean an "absence of solidarity."

In July, Cassis and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a plan for Ukraine's reconstruction to amount to $750 billion that Kyiv wants to be partially paid by confiscated Russian assets.

Following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February, Switzerland, long-known for its tradition of neutrality, joined the EU countries that imposed financial sanctions on Moscow.