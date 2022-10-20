Biden thanks Truss for partnership, says US-UK relations will endure

US President Joe Biden thanked outgoing UK Premier Liz Truss on Thursday for her "partnership," vowing bilateral relations will remain strong as she steps down from her post.

"The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change. I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine," the president said in a statement.

"We will continue our close cooperation with the U.K. government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face," he added.

Truss stepped down Thursday, making her the shortest-serving premier in British history. She held the premiership for just six weeks.

Her resignation follows a mini-budget produced by her government based on her ideas that crashed the economy and sparked chaos in financial markets, resignations and sackings in her government, and the evaporation of discipline and unity within the ruling Conservative Party.

"Given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," Truss said outside of 10 Downing Street as she announced her decision.

A leadership election will be held and completed within a week, with Truss staying in the post until then.



