Air alerts issued in multiple regions in Ukraine, including capital Kyiv

Air alerts were declared in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions on Thursday, as the resumption of missile and drone strikes in the country entered its second week, acording to officials.

Governors of the provinces have issued warnings through messages published on their Telegram accounts, urging locals to take shelter.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a rocket has been reported to have fallen on the grounds of a local school, though more information about the destruction and possible civilian injuries is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, local reports said explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, which occurred before the announcement of the air alert.