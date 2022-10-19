UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT, SWEDENS NEW PREMIER DISCUSS CONFLICT, SECURITY COOPERATION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as security cooperation during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

"I was the first of the foreign leaders to talk with the new Swedish Prime Minister. Wished the Swedish Prime Minister good luck! I briefed him on our repulse of the Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"We appreciate extensive support from Sweden, in particular regarding security. Sure it will continue to strengthen," he added.

Kristersson, who took charge on Monday, tweeted that he held an "important call" with Zelenskyy, adding: "Sweden's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity continues."

The phone conversation comes amid new Russian attacks in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, following an explosion on a strategic bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014.

Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February, which besides casualties has displaced millions and affected the global economy.

Kyiv's forces made advances in recent weeks, while Moscow called up more reservists and annexed four Ukrainian regions, where a martial law was declared on Wednesday.

Sweden supports Ukraine as it battles Russian forces, and sanctions against Moscow. It is assisting Ukraine's armed forces by providing military equipment and medical supplies, and is increasing its humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.



