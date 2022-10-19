Ukraine launches new attacks in bid to retake Kherson, occupier says

Ukrainian forces went on the offensive on Wednesday in the southern Kherson region illegally annexed by Moscow, where Russia's hold has grown shakier in recent days.



The deputy head of the pro-Russian administration in the region, Kirill Stremousov, said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces were launching attacks in the direction of the towns of Nova Kamianka and Beryslav. All attacks have been repelled, he said.



Kiev has yet to comment on Stremousov's battlefield claim, but said earlier Wednesday that it had shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter in the Kherson region.



Stremousov said the Ukrainian army has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers to retake Kherson. Russian-imposed authorities in the region have told tens of thousands of civilians to be ready to flee, perhaps to Russia.



In March, the Russian army captured large parts of the Kherson region, including the regional capital of the same name. The Ukrainian military, which succeeded in ousting the Russian army from the eastern Kharkiv region in September, is now aiming to recapture Kherson and other occupied areas.



