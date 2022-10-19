Netherlands to send delegation to World Cup in Qatar despite protests

The Dutch government intends to send an official delegation to the World Cup in Qatar despite a contrary vote by parliament, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra told lawmakers in letter on Wednesday.



A visit by King Willem-Alexander is also not ruled out. "The Cabinet thus chooses to cooperate with Qatar with a view to lasting change," the minister wrote.



Parliament passed a resolution last year calling on the government not to send an official delegation to the tournament, citing the human rights situation and poor working conditions for migrants in the Gulf state.



In his letter the minister said he would not comply with this vote, pointing to the international situation caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. Qatar is rich in oil and gas.



The Dutch government also wanted to avoid being the only EU country not to send an official government delegation to the World Cup. This would not benefit their "constructive-critical dialogue," the minister's letter said. He asserted that the situation of migrant workers in Qatar has improved after international protests.



