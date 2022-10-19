Moldova says it could declare mobilization if fighting in Ukraine nears borders

Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatyi said that if fighting in Ukraine should move toward Moldova's borders, mobilization could be declared.

In an interview with TVR Moldova, Nosaty made remarks about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Some Russian missiles that were fired towards Ukraine have passed through Moldovan territory, Nosatyi pointed out, adding that there is no guarantee that this will not happen again. For this reason, he said, we have asked our Western partners, NATO and Romania, for support on security.

Nosatıy also answered the question of whether a mobilization would be declared in Moldova, saying:

"For this scenario to play out, there need to be some serious changes on the front line in Ukraine."

"For example, if the fighting moves closer to our borders, if there are changes regarding migration to our country from Ukraine, or if we notice the activity of military units in the war zone, then it could happen," he added.

"Of course, if this were to happen, we would need to take certain measures in order to react to this."

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced on October 17 that the necessary measures will be taken in case of Russia's intervention in Moldova's sovereignty and security.