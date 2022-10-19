Latvian police probe former NATO chief

Latvian police have reportedly launched an investigation against former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

His role in the bankruptcy of PNB Banka, one of the oldest commercial banks in Latvia, is being questioned, Politico reported Wednesday citing Danish newspaper Borsen.

Former executives of the bank were also included in the investigation.

A gap of approximately €140 million in the assets of the bank was reported.

Rasmussen's spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.

Before leading NATO, Rasmussen served as Danish prime minister from 2001-2009.