Zelenskiy: Russian occupiers 'terrorise and kill civilians'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of terrorising and killing civilians following air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday.

He said one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building on the southern city of Mykolaiv but gave no other details of casualties.

"Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best - terrorise and kill civilians," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account."

CALL FOR AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS

Zelensky has asked the international community to provide more air defence systems.



"The world can and must stop this terror. When we talk about Ukraine's need for air and missile defense, we are talking about real lives that are being taken by terrorists," he said.



"This is not only in Ukraine's interest. The smaller Russia's terrorist capabilities are, the faster this war will end."



Zelensky said Russian forces attacked Monday primarily with Iranian-designed combat drones. Ukraine had intercepted 37 such drones and several cruise missiles since Sunday evening, he added.



In Kiev four people were killed, including a young couple expecting a child.



"[Russian President] Vladimir Putin can mark another 'achievement' - he killed another pregnant woman,"