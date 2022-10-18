Strikes continue in several Ukrainian regions including capital Kyiv

Local authorities reported airstrikes in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday morning, as a wave of drone and missile strikes on the country's capital and other cities continued its second week.

"Explosions again in Kyiv in the morning. Desnianskyi district. Object of critical infrastructure. All rescue services are heading there. More details later," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Gerashchenko also confirmed the report on Telegram, echoing the statement from Klitschko.

"Strikes take place in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr regions. Air raid alerts started all over the country. The morning in Ukraine begins not with coffee but with sirens and shelters," Gerashchenko wrote.

Gerashchenko noted that the strikes which continued from Monday again targeted the country's energy infrastructure.

"Strikes on our civic and energy infrastructure. Disruptions in electricity supply and mobile connections. It's impossible to describe what people feel when rockets and drones fly over their heads as they run for shelters" he added, reiterating the need for air defense systems.

'STRIKES ACROSS UKRAINE'

In Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, local authorities reported that two Russian missiles had hit an energy infrastructure facility.

"There is a fire and serious destruction. Some districts of Dnipro, Synelnikovo, and Vasylkivka remain without electricity. One of the pumping stations of Dniprovodokanal was de-energized. There are water interruptions on the left bank of Dnipro city," said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Damage to critical infrastructure and residential buildings was also reported in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine.

"As a result of the shelling, a two-story residential building was destroyed. Rescuers retrieved a man's body from under the rubble. At present, the emergency and rescue operations have been completed," Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, said on Telegram.

"Russia launched eight rockets at Kharkiv from Belgorod. Previously, there were no casualties. The information is being clarified, specialized services are conducting surveys, in particular in the Novobavarsky, Osnovyansky and Slobidsky districts," Oleh Synyehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, head of the city council in the city of Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, noted electricity and water cuts in the city due to the strikes.

"Now there is no electricity or water in the city. Hospitals are on backup power. We are working. Information about the victims and damage will be given later," he said.

Russian forces last week launched a new series of airstrikes on Kyiv and multiple regions, following a blast damaging the Kerch Bridge, which Russia built to connect to Crimea, a Ukrainian region it has illegally occupied since 2014.