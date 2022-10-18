Estonian parliament sees Russian government as 'terrorist regime'

Estonia's parliament has passed a resolution classifying Russia as a state that supports terrorism, with three members abstaining and all others voting in favour.



"The Riigikogu declares the Russian regime a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a state supporting terrorism, whose actions must be confronted together," the motion says.



Estonian parliamentarians called on the international community to pass similar resolutions. The new classification, which follows similar moves by the two other Baltic republics of Latvia and Lithuania, is seen as being largely symbolic in nature.



The resolution condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory. "Estonia will never recognize the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine through aggressions or sham referendums. Violation of law can never create law," it says.



"Putin's regime with its threats of nuclear attack has turned Russia into the biggest danger to peace both in Europe and in the whole world."

