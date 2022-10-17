News World Sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl by 53-year-old man shocks Greece

A 12-year-old girl is said to have repeatedly been raped by a 53-year-old man who also trafficked the minor on the internet. The man was arrested last week, and since then additional individuals suspected of abusing the child have been detained almost every day.

DPA WORLD Published October 17,2022

In a severe case of sexual abuse in Greece which has rocked the country, a fifth suspect was arrested on Monday, news outlet To Pronto Thema reported.



A 12-year-old girl is said to have repeatedly been raped by a 53-year-old man who also trafficked the minor on the internet.



The man was arrested last week, and since then additional individuals suspected of abusing the child have been detained almost every day.



There is no end in sight to the arrests, as a total of 213 men reportedly contacted the 53-year-old regarding the girl.



The suspected main perpetrator runs a shop in Athens where the girl worked from time to time. The alleged abuse took place between April and August.



In addition to the charges of rape and abuse, the man is being investigated for human trafficking and illegal possession of weapons.



The role of the girl's mother is unclear. Citing police, Greek media speculated the 37-year-old may have been aware of the situation, and might therefore face charges. The woman was brought before a judge on Monday.









