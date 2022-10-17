No president has done more for Israel than I have: Trump

Former US President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that Jewish Americans were not supportive enough of him and his policies toward Israel while he was in office, warning them to "get their act together."

"No President has done more for Israel than I have," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S," he added.

"Those living in Israel, though, are a different story -- Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.!" he wrote. "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel -- Before it is too late!"

In 2021, speaking to the US news website Axios, Trump criticized the fact that around 75% of Jewish voters in the US voted for his rival Joe Biden during the November 2020 presidential election.

Jewish people in the US either "don't like Israel or don't care about Israel," Trump told the website.