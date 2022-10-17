Minsk confirms Moscow sending 9,000 soliders plus tanks and artillery

Russia is sending up to 9,000 soldiers and hundreds of units of equipment to Belarus, an official in Minsk confirmed.



Belarus expects some 170 tanks, 200 armoured combat vehicles and artillery, according to the Belarusian Defence Ministry's head of the international military cooperation department, Valery Revenko. He noted that he had passed on the information to several countries' military attachés.



His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko announced that a joint military unit would be formed.



The group would be able to defend itself in case of an attack from the West, said the secretary of the National Security Council, Alexander Wolfovich.



He said the Belarusian border guards had said earlier that the state's borders were protected by stronger security.



At the same time, Wolfovich stressed that Belarus was not preparing for war and that joint manoeuvres were being held in response to military exercises in neighbouring NATO countries.