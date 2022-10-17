Journalist who denounced Ukraine offensive flees Russia

Former Russian state television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who protested President Vladimir Putin's Ukraine offensive during a live broadcast, has fled the country after being put on a wanted list, her lawyer told AFP Monday.

"Ovsyannikova and her daughter left Russia a few hours after departing from the address where she was under house arrest. They are in Europe now. They are fine. They are waiting until they can talk about it publicly, but for now it is not safe," Ovsyannikova's lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told AFP.



